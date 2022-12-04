All you need to know about Lakshya Sen age fraud case

Lakshya Sen, who won gold at the Commonwealth Games, and a coach from his badminton academy have been detained by Bengaluru police after the player was accused of lying about his age by the head of another institution in the area.

The FIR was filed on Thursday after a local court recently ordered police to look into the accusation against Sen, 21, in question. Police have implicated the player's mother Nirmala Sen, father Dhirendra Sen, brother Chirag Sen, and coach Vimal Kumar in the FIR in addition to Sen.

Sen, a native of Uttarakhand, attends training at Bengaluru's Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy. His father works as a coach for the Indian Sports Authority. Additionally, Chirag Sen plays badminton. Nagaraja MG, who also owns a badminton academy in Bengaluru, filed the complaint.

Nagaraja said that in order for Sen to compete in age-restricted events in 2010, Padukone Academy instructor Kumar conspired with Sen's parents to fabricate a birth certificate.

Sen is currently a senior competitor. When contacted for response, coach Kumar stated: “I don’t even know the allegations made by the complainant. I have no role in this whatsoever. Lakshya came to the academy and I trained him from 2010, just like any other child.”

When asked if he knew about the complaint, he responded, "I had heard that a parent was levelling allegations to malign the image of the academy and me. But it did not bother us in any way."

Nagaraja said that Dhirendra Sen, a coach at the Padukone Academy, did not react to requests for comment from Kumar.

Records indicate that Sen was born in 2001. According to Nagaraja, he was born in 1998. Under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), and 471, the police have filed a report (using as genuine a forged record).

R Srinivas Gowda, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), stated: “An FIR has been registered based on the court directions. We will collect all the documents from the complainant and will inquire further. It is too early to comment.”