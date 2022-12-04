Asian Junior Badminton Championship | Unnati Hooda and two others settle for silver medals, India finish with five overall

In the first match of the day on Sunday, Thoppani made an incredible comeback by winning the second game 24-22, after losing the first. But Chinese Taipei's Chung-Hsiang Yih showed his class to win 21-19 in the third and clinch the title. Something similar happened in the second match of the day too, where Arsh/Sanskar who lost the first set and then won the second to level things out. Later they lost out in the third game, to lose out on the title.