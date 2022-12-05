Indian shuttlers win six gold medals at Peru Para-Badminton International

Today at 6:07 PM
Indian para shuttlers put up a great show at the Peru Para-Badminton International in Lima by clinching six gold medals, including World Championship bronze medalist Sukant Kadam. The world no.3 beat Singapore's Chee Hiong Ang 21-14, 21-15 in the men's singles SL4 category on Sunday.
On the other hand, Nehal Gupta won the SL3 event beating Mathieu Thomas of France 21-16 21-14. "I am really happy with the result, I have been training hard. I have had a good year and I hope that I continue with the same consistency next year," Kadam, who won bronze in the 2022 Para World Championships, said after clinching the title.
In the women's category, Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan and Mandeep Kaur won the titles in the SH6 and SL3 singles categories. Nithya got the better of Giuliana Poveda Flores of Peru 21-6 21-13, Mandeep beat Ukraine's Oksana Kozyna 21-11 21-11. On the other hand, the men's doubles pair of Nehal and Breno Johann (SL3-SL4) and the women's doubles combination of Parul Parmar and Vaishali Nilesh Patel (SL3-SU5) also bagged gold medals in their respective events.
Nehal and Breno won against the Peruvian pair of Renzo Diquez Bances Morales and Pedro Pablo De Vinatea 21-16 21-13, while Parul and Vaishali prevailed 21-17 21-19 over Peru's Kelly Edith Ari Escalante and Mandeep 21-17 21-19.
