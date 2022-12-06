Manisha Ramadass named best BWF Female Para-Badminton player, HS prannoy best dressed shuttler

Today at 3:18 PM
Manisha Ramadass of India was recognised by the Badminton World Federation on Monday as the 2022 Female Para-Badminton Player of the Year (BWF). Five others and the 17-year-old were nominated for the honour; on the other hand, HS Prannoy was declared the best-dressed player of the year.
Manisha defeated fellow Indians Manasi Joshi and Nithya Sre to win the title of Women's Singles SU5 World Champion at the 2022 Para Badminton World Championships.
Manisha, who is from Tamil Nadu, has been in excellent form this year, winning 32 of her 34 singles matches. Even more astounding is the fact that she only made her debut abroad in March of this year.
Along with her achievements in the singles division, Manisha and Mandeep Kaur won the bronze medal in the women's doubles SL3-SU5 category at the World Championships.
HS Prannoy wins Best dressed Player of the Year
In contrast, HS Prannoy was named the Best Dressed Male of the Year at the 2022 Gala Dinner. After Kidambi Srikanth in 2017 and PV Sindhu in 2018, he was the third Indian to win this. Prannoy was a finalist for the BWF Most Improved Player of the Year honour, but the doubles team of Muhammad Ardianto and Fajar Alfiyan won.
