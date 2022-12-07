BWF World Tour Finals | HS Prannoy loses to Kodai Naraoka, tougher tests ahead

Today at 8:07 PM
In the opening men's singles group A match of the BWF World Tour Finals on Wednesday, India's HS Prannoy gave it his all but lost in three games against emerging Japanese star Kodai Naraoka. Overall, the Indian played well and fought hard but lost 11-21 21-9 17-21 in an hour-long match.
It was his second loss to a Japanese opponent after losing to them in their lone encounter at the Singapore Open in July. "I thought I was in control for the most part of the game but after 15-15 in the third game, I thought I started rushing and made errors from my end. Probably, it was a bad strategy, I should have been more patient," the 30-year-old said after the match.
"Coming to the good side (after the change of ends in decider), I could have been more patient. I was doubting myself in a couple of areas in the third game. Maybe lack of match practice made it uncomfortable."
Prannoy will next take against China's Lu Guang Zu, a competitor he lost to at the French Open earlier this year. "All the matches are going to be tough but I have to shrug it off and get ready for tomorrow's match."
Prannoy, who was playing with a severely strapped right knee against the 21-year-old Naraoka, attempted to compensate for his lack of speed with his superior net play. The Indian methodically cut the Naraoka lead to 6-7 after the Japanese had an early 6-3 lead, but the Japanese managed to enter the half with a comfortable five-point lead when Prannoy's shot went long.
