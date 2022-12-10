India Open 2023 | PV Sindhu to be back after injury layoff for January 17 tournament

This will be the first time in three years the Indian Open will see spectators in the stands, which was not possible until now due to the Covid-19 pandemic. "We are thrilled to have such responses and big names fighting for the titles in the upcoming edition. Unfortunately, fans couldn't watch the players live in action due to the pandemic but now it will be a treat for them to come and witness their favourite stars live. The upgraded Super 750 status also makes this event grandeur in every possible way and we look forward to a mega week full of exciting badminton action," BAI Secretary General Sanjay Mishra said.