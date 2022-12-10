India Open 2023 | PV Sindhu to be back after injury layoff for January 17 tournament

Today at 11:18 AM
The new badminton season will kick off from the India Open 2023, and top players in the world including Chen Yufei, Akane Yamaguchi, and Viktor Axelsen will vie for the top prize. The Super 750 tournament will be played at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi from January 17-22.
This will be the first time in three years the Indian Open will see spectators in the stands, which was not possible until now due to the Covid-19 pandemic. "We are thrilled to have such responses and big names fighting for the titles in the upcoming edition. Unfortunately, fans couldn't watch the players live in action due to the pandemic but now it will be a treat for them to come and witness their favourite stars live. The upgraded Super 750 status also makes this event grandeur in every possible way and we look forward to a mega week full of exciting badminton action," BAI Secretary General Sanjay Mishra said.
Meanwhile, the biggest news from the Indian frontg would be that PV Sindhu, who has been out of action since the CWG 2022, will be back on the court after a long injury layoff. It would also be an opportunity for players like Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy to get some wins under their belt at the start of the season.
Meanwhile, the tournament has attracted entries of top players from 32 countries. China's Shi Yuqi, Kento Momota, Anders Antonsen and Lee Zii Jia will also be part of the tournament.
