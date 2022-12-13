Mithun Manjunath and Aakarshi Kashyap achieve career-high rankings post Bangladesh International win

Today at 5:09 PM
Indian shuttlers continued to rise in the latest BWF rankings released on Tuesday, with the likes of Mithun Manjunath and Aakarshi Kashyap moving into the 30s, courtesy of their win at the Bangladesh International. Mostly not much movement happened in the current week as next season is due to start.
Starting with the men's singles, India's top-ranked player Lakshya Sen lost his sixth place to Indonesia's Anthony Ginting, after the latter made it to the summit clash of the BWF World Tour Finals. The Indian dropped a place to world no.7 now. Mithun, on the other hand, won the tournament in Bangladesh, which helped him move up three spots, to world no. 38.
The biggest gainer of the week was Kartikey Kumar, who gained eight spots, to be world no. 67 now. In the women's singles, Kashyap gained a spot and is in the 35th position now. Ashmita Chaliha, who lost in the final in Bangladesh, is ranked 50th in the world.
In the men's doubles, the dynamic pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila moved a step closer to their career-best ranking, and are at the 22nd spot currently. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continue to remain India's best bets in doubles and are world no. 7 at the moment.
As far as women's doubles are concerned, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand are the top team and remain static at the 19th spot.
Shuttlers @ManjunathMithun & @AakarshiK achieve their 🆕 career-high ranks. 👏👏— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) December 13, 2022
Checkout this week's ranking updates ⬇️
📸: @badmintonphoto#BWFWorldRankings#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/YmLDPJG4er
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.