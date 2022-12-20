Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty attain career-best ranking, HS Prannoy back in top 10

In the latest BWF rankings, Indian shuttlers have made huge gains, with some of them achieving their career-best rankings too. On the other hand, HS Prannoy is back in the top 10 of the men's singles shuttlers, after a gap of almost four years, and will be looking to better that as well.

The 30-year-old Prannoy rose two places from world no.11 to 9th position now. Back in 2018, he was ranked 8th in the world, which happens to be his career-best ranking too. He is the second-best-placed Indian, behind Lakshya Sen, who is in the seventh position currently. The biggest jump is from the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who attained their career-best ranking of fifth in the world. The duo had a mighty successful 2022, where they also managed to become the CWG champions too. There were a few notable jumps in women's singles too. Even though PV Sindhu is still the best-ranked player, Malvika Bansod surpassed Saina Nehwal. The youngster is now placed in the 32nd spot, one place ahead of Nehwal. This happens to be a career-best for Bansod too. Lastly, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand moved up two places, to attain their career-best ranking again, and are in 18th position now.