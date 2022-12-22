Badminton 2023 calendar and schedule

The Asian Games were supposed to take place in 2022, but COVID-19 forced a one-year delay. September 23 to October 8 will be the dates for the quadrennial event. The Malaysia Masters Super 1000 competition, which takes place from January 10 to 15, 2023, is the first event on the badminton calendar. After that, players will travel to New Delhi for the India Open, which has been elevated from the Super 500 level to the Super 750 level.