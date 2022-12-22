Badminton 2023 calendar and schedule

Today at 3:03 PM
The badminton schedule for 2023 will be important for Indian shuttlers. With a significant medal haul at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and India's first-ever Thomas Cup victory, 2022 was a remarkable year for the subcontinent; and hopefully will continue in the next year too.
PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, and Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, all badminton players from India, would be eager to maintain the pace in 2023. Consistent achievements in 2023 might be vital for the Indian players' hopes of competing in the upcoming quadrennial showcase, the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.
Beginning on May 1st, 2023, and lasting until April 28th, 2024, the badminton "Race to Paris" Olympic Qualification period will be used to determine who advances to the Summer Games. Indian badminton players will also compete in the Sudirman Cup, numerous Asian tournaments, and most notably, at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, excluding the BWF Global Tour 2023 events, the world championships, and the season-ending World Tour Finals.
The Asian Games were supposed to take place in 2022, but COVID-19 forced a one-year delay. September 23 to October 8 will be the dates for the quadrennial event. The Malaysia Masters Super 1000 competition, which takes place from January 10 to 15, 2023, is the first event on the badminton calendar. After that, players will travel to New Delhi for the India Open, which has been elevated from the Super 500 level to the Super 750 level.
While the badminton world championships will take place in Copenhagen, Denmark, from August 20–27, the All England Open is slated for March 14–19. Late in the season, three back-to-back events will be held in India: the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament in Lucknow and two more India Super 100 tournaments. The 2023 badminton season will be completed with the traditional BWF World Tour Finals, which will take place from December 11–15.
In 2023 compared to 2022, there are more BWF competitions. There were 31 events overall in 2022, including the World Tour Finals and Super 100 events, however there will be 40 events in 2023. On the BWF World Tour, some of the new hosts are Finland, Australia, and Canada.
January 10-15 Malaysia Open
January 17-22 India Open
January 24-29 Indonesia Masters
Jan 31-Feb 5 Thailand Masters
Feb 14-19 Asia Mixed Team C'hips
March 7-12 German Open
March 14-19 All England Open
March 14-19 China Super 100
March 21-26 Swiss Open
Mar 28-April 2 Madrid Spain Masters
April 4-9 Orleans Masters
April 25-30 Badminton Asia Championships Continental individual
May 14-21 Sudirman Cup
May 23 -28 Malaysia Masters
May 30-June 4 Thailand Open
June 6-11 Singapore Open
June 13-18 Indonesia Open
June 20-25 Taipei Open
July 4-9 Canada Open
July 11-16 US Open
July 18-23 Korea Open
July 25-30 Japan Open
August 1-6 Australia Open
August 8-13 New Zealand Open
August 21 -27 BWF World Championships
September 5-10 China Open
September 5-10 Indonesia Super
Sept 12-17 Hong Kong Open
Sept 12-17 Vietnam Open
Sept 23-Oct 8 Asian Games
Sept 26-Oct 1 Kaohsiung Open Super 100
October 10-15 Arctic Open
October 17-22 Denmark Open
October 17-22 Abu Dhabi Masters
October 24-29 French Open
October 24-29 Indonesia Super
Oct 31-Nov 5 Hylo Open
Oct 31-Nov 5 Malaysia Super 100
Nov 7-12 Korea Masters
Nov 14-19 Japan Masters
Nov 21-26 China Masters
Nov 28-Dec 3 Syed Modi India International
Dec 5 -10 India Super 100
Dec 12 -17 India Super 100 II
Dec 13 -17 BWF World Tour Finals
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.