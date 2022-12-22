More Options

Badminton 2023 calendar and schedule

Badminton 2023 calendar and schedule

The badminton schedule for 2023 will be important for Indian shuttlers. With a significant medal haul at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and India's first-ever Thomas Cup victory, 2022 was a remarkable year for the subcontinent; and hopefully will continue in the next year too.

PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, and Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, all badminton players from India, would be eager to maintain the pace in 2023. Consistent achievements in 2023 might be vital for the Indian players' hopes of competing in the upcoming quadrennial showcase, the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.

Beginning on May 1st, 2023, and lasting until April 28th, 2024, the badminton "Race to Paris" Olympic Qualification period will be used to determine who advances to the Summer Games. Indian badminton players will also compete in the Sudirman Cup, numerous Asian tournaments, and most notably, at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, excluding the BWF Global Tour 2023 events, the world championships, and the season-ending World Tour Finals.

The Asian Games were supposed to take place in 2022, but COVID-19 forced a one-year delay. September 23 to October 8 will be the dates for the quadrennial event. The Malaysia Masters Super 1000 competition, which takes place from January 10 to 15, 2023, is the first event on the badminton calendar. After that, players will travel to New Delhi for the India Open, which has been elevated from the Super 500 level to the Super 750 level.

While the badminton world championships will take place in Copenhagen, Denmark, from August 20–27, the All England Open is slated for March 14–19. Late in the season, three back-to-back events will be held in India: the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament in Lucknow and two more India Super 100 tournaments. The 2023 badminton season will be completed with the traditional BWF World Tour Finals, which will take place from December 11–15.

In 2023 compared to 2022, there are more BWF competitions. There were 31 events overall in 2022, including the World Tour Finals and Super 100 events, however there will be 40 events in 2023. On the BWF World Tour, some of the new hosts are Finland, Australia, and Canada.

January 10-15    Malaysia Open             

January 17-22    India Open

January 24-29    Indonesia Masters

Jan 31-Feb 5      Thailand Masters 

Feb 14-19          Asia Mixed Team C'hips

March 7-12        German Open

March 14-19      All England Open 

March 14-19      China Super 100

March 21-26      Swiss Open 

Mar 28-April 2    Madrid Spain Masters

April 4-9            Orleans Masters

April 25-30         Badminton Asia Championships Continental individual

May 14-21          Sudirman Cup

May 23 -28         Malaysia Masters

May 30-June 4    Thailand Open

June 6-11           Singapore Open

June 13-18         Indonesia Open 

June 20-25         Taipei Open 

July 4-9              Canada Open 

July 11-16           US Open

July 18-23           Korea Open

July 25-30           Japan Open

August 1-6          Australia Open

August 8-13        New Zealand Open

August 21 -27     BWF World Championships

September 5-10  China Open

September 5-10  Indonesia Super

Sept 12-17         Hong Kong Open

Sept 12-17         Vietnam Open

Sept 23-Oct 8     Asian Games

Sept 26-Oct 1     Kaohsiung Open Super 100

October 10-15    Arctic Open

October 17-22    Denmark Open

October 17-22    Abu Dhabi Masters

October 24-29    French Open

October 24-29    Indonesia Super

Oct 31-Nov 5      Hylo Open

Oct 31-Nov 5      Malaysia Super 100

Nov 7-12            Korea Masters

Nov 14-19          Japan Masters

Nov 21-26          China Masters

Nov 28-Dec 3      Syed Modi India International

Dec 5 -10            India Super 100

Dec 12 -17          India Super 100 II           

Dec 13 -17          BWF World Tour Finals

