HS Prannoy achieves career-best ranking, to end year as world no.8

In the women's singles, PV Sindhu, who has been out of action for the last three months, dropped a position to be at world no.7. The next best-placed Indian is Malvika Bansod, who also achieved her career-best ranking of world no.30. closely followed by Saina Nehwal (31), and Aakarshi Kashyap (32). The steepest climb came from youngster Aditi Bhatt, who was earlier a part of the Uber Cup team and is placed at 83rd now.