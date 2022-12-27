HS Prannoy achieves career-best ranking, to end year as world no.8

Today at 11:03 AM
In the latest BWF rankings, star shuttler HS Prannoy has equaled his career-best spot of the world no.8. The Indian has had a solid 2022, where he won the prestigious Thomas Cup, along with a bronze at the Commonwealth Games, and a few other accolades, to round up the perfect year.
The 30-year-old from Kerala rose a spot and went past Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn. Meanwhile, the best-ranked men's shuttler in India is Lakshya Sen, who retained the world no.7 spot in the rankings. Kidambi Srikanth, a former world no.1, dropped a place to world no.12. Sameer Verma rose four places to be at 43rd place at the end of the year, followed by Kiran George at 45th. Another rising star, Meiraba Luwang Maisnam gained five places, to be in the 58th position.
In the women's singles, PV Sindhu, who has been out of action for the last three months, dropped a position to be at world no.7. The next best-placed Indian is Malvika Bansod, who also achieved her career-best ranking of world no.30. closely followed by Saina Nehwal (31), and Aakarshi Kashyap (32). The steepest climb came from youngster Aditi Bhatt, who was earlier a part of the Uber Cup team and is placed at 83rd now.
As far as men's doubles are concerned, the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty remain at world no.5. followed by MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila at world no.21. In the women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand achieved another career-best, and are at world no.17 currently. Lastly, the mixed doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar too got their career-best ranking of world no.19.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 🔙 on his career-high rank. 🥳🔥— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) December 27, 2022
Congratulations @PRANNOYHSPRI! 💪
📸: @badmintonphoto@himantabiswa | @sanjay091968 | @lakhaniarun1#BWFWorldRankings#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/RuFlAkhfiU
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.