India Open 2023 | Lakshya Sen to face HS Prannoy in first round, PV Sindhu could face Saina Nehwal

However, Saina Nehwal, who will open her campaign by taking on Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark, might be Sindhu's opponent in the second round. The same sector also houses Chen Yufei of China. Malvika Bansod and Akarshi Kashyap are the other Indian players in the women's singles draw. In addition to other top-seeded Indians, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will open their campaign against Jeppe Nay and Lasse Molhede of Denmark. However, they are also in a difficult quarter that includes the Japanese team ranked No. 2 in the world, Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi.