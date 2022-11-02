Hylo Open 2022 | Lakshya Sen falters in first round, other Indians in the fray

He lost in the first round of a BWF competition for the second time in a row. Last week, he was defeated by fellow countryman Kidambi Srikanth in the first round of the French Open. Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto of India's mixed doubles team were eliminated earlier in the day after falling to China's Huang Dongping and Feng Yanzhe, who makes up one-half of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics' mixed doubles winners, 21-13, 21-12.