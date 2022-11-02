PV Sindhu slides out of top five, Sameer Verma makes a jump in BWF rankings

Today at 1:30 PM
The Badminton World Federation issued new world rankings on Tuesday and it has not been the best week for some of the top Indian shuttlers. Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu slipped out of the top five in the women's singles after Carolina Marin it to the finals of the French Open 2022.
The Indian falls one spot to sixth in the new rankings as Marin of Spain takes her position at fifth after finishing second at the French Open. This is hardly unexpected given that Sindhu hasn't competed since suffering an ankle injury during her Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign when she won the gold medal despite not being in the best shape.
The rankings have reflected the praise that Sameer Verma's return received. After beating World No. 6 Anthony Ginting in the French Open Round of 32 match, he moves up three spots to 28th. Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, and Kidambi Srikanth, among other well-known players in the Men's Singles, have remained in their previous positions (8th, 11th, 12th respectively).
Some pairings in the doubles category have experienced a minor decline. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty maintain their position at the top of the list at position 8, while MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila fall two spots to occupy the 21st spot.
In the Women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy go up marginally to position 23, while Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand fall to position 28. Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto drop one spot to 30th in Mixed doubles as well.
