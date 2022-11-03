Hylo Open 2022 | Satwik and Chirag qualify for pre-quarters, Malvika Bansod in next round too

At the Hylo Open 2022 BWF Super 300 competition in Saarbrucken, Germany on Wednesday, Chinese Taipei's Yang Lee and Chen Lu were beaten by Indian partners Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. The duo overcame a deficit in opening game to defeat the Taipei team 19-21, 21-19, and 21-16.

Yang Lee, who won the gold medal in men's doubles at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, was teamed with Chen Lu rather than his customary partner Chi-Lin Wang. The Chinese Taipei team managed to score seven points in a row after a tight opening game to put Satwik-Chirag on the defensive. The Indian team attempted a comeback, but Yang Lee and Chen Lu were able to hold on and win the first game.

In the second game, which was as competitive, the two couples quickly traded scores. However, Satwik and Chirag maintained their composure in the last seconds to make a decision. The Indian badminton team came back in the decisive game to advance to the round of 16, where they will face Rory Easton and Zach Russ of England.

In the meantime, Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand extended her winning streak against Saina Nehwal to six games in the women's singles. Busanan, the third seed, triumphed 21-15, 21-8.

Saina Nehwal, who won bronze at the London 2012 Olympics, was competitive in the first game, but Busanan scored four points in a row to win. The Thai continued to gain momentum in the second game and finished out the opponent in 34 minutes. Saina Nehwal suffered her fourth straight defeat in the opening round.

Kidambi Srikanth, a former world number one, defeated China's Lu Guang Zu, who is presently rated 21st, in the men's singles match to win the day. The CWG 2022 bronze medalist Kidambi won with scores of 15-21, 21-14, and 21-13 to guarantee his place in the round of 16.

The Chinese player took the lead in the match with a rush of points at the end of the opening game. But Kidambi came back in the second to turn the match into a three-game contest. In the third game, Lu Guang Zu had an early lead, but Kidambi showed his skill and defeated his rival. Arnaud Merkle, ranked 43rd in the world, will be Kidambi Srikanth's opponent on Thursday.

HS Prannoy withdrew from his men's singles match against Shesar Hiren Rhustavito earlier in the day. In their two prior meetings, Rhustavito had lost to Prannoy, the current No. 12 player in the global badminton rankings.