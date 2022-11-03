Para Badminton World Championship 2022 | Pramod Bhagat and Mansi Joshi advance to the quarterfinals

Last Thursday at 6:10 PM
Wednesday's BWF Para-Badminton World Championships saw India's Pramod Bhagat and Manasi Joshi win their respective groups and move on to the quarterfinals. The top seed Bhagat defeated England's William Smith 21-5 21-3, and Joshi defeated France's Catherine Naudin 21-6 21-4 to win her group.
Both players successfully started their title defences in SL3 (standing lower severe impairment) events on Tuesday. Bhagat, who also triumphed in his men's doubles match with Manoj Sarkar at the SL3-SL4 level, will likely play Daisuke Fujihara of Japan in the semifinals. Fujihara earned the bronze medal in the Paralympics in the mixed doubles division.
Sarkar, who won the bronze medal at the Paralympics, and Nitesh Kumar, who won two gold medals at the Nationals, have both advanced as expected and will now compete against Mathieu Thomas of France and William Smith of England, respectively. In the singles SL3 category for women's competitions, Parul Parmar and Mandeep Kaur won their respective groups.
In a Group A, mixed doubles SH6 encounter earlier in the competition, the Indian team of Nithya Sre and Krishna Nagar defeated Yasmina Eissa and Ivan Segura Escobar with ease. Miles Krajewski of the USA pushed Paralympic champion and 2019 bronze medalist Nagar to the limit until Nagar, who had been out of play for eight months, came back to win 17-21, 21-16, 21-17 in his men's singles SH6 Group D match.
