Hylo Open 2022 | Malvika Bansod continues dream run, Satwik-Chirag in quarters too

Yesterday at 4:48 PM
The Indian shuttlers had a great day in the office at the Hylo Open on Thursday, and most of the players made it to the quarterfinals of the event. Indian doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rakireddy and Chirag Shetty beat the world no. 56 pair, the Easton-Russ duo, 22-24, 21-15, 21-11 in three games.
After being stretched in the first game, the Indian team showed their class and wrapped up the match in a jiffy. Now in the quarters, they will be up against the seventh seeds from England, Ben Lane and Sean Vendy. They had met in the CWG finals as well, which the Indian team had won comfortably.
Also, all eyes will be on the 21-year-old Malvika Bansod, who beat Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour to make the quarters. The world no.39 Indian will now face Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the women’s singles quarter-final. Meanwhile, Kidambir Srikanth also progressed to the quarters, after he beat world no. 43 Arnaud Merkle of France 11-21, 21-13, 21-10.
Now Srikanth will be up against Jonatan Christie of Indonesia.
Results
Men’s singles
Kidambi Srikanth beat Arnaud Merkle 11-21, 21-13, 21-10.
Women’s singles
Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt beat Aakarshi Kashyap 21-13, 21-14.
Malvika Bansod beat Kirsty Gilmour 24-22, 19-7 (retired).
Men’s doubles
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty beat Rory Easton/Zach Russ 22-24, 21-15, 21-11.
Kim Astrup/Anders Skaarup Rasmussen beat Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala 21-17, 21-13.
Women’s doubles
Hu Ling Fang/Lin Xiao Min beat Rutaparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda 21-16, 21-7.
Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand beat Debora Jille/Cheryl Seinen 21-18, 21-19.
