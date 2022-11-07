Australian Open 2022 | Lakshya Sen opts out due to throat infection

Leading Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen has resigned from the Australian Open Super 300 badminton competition due to a throat ailment. The 21-year-old contracted virus immediately before the Hylo Open in Saarbrucken, Germany, where he was defeated by Hong Kong's Ng Ka Long Angus in the first round.

Sydney will host the Australian Open from November 15 to November 20. "I had fever, throat pain, and weakness after I reached Saarbrucken ahead of Hylo Open. I probably picked the infection while traveling from Paris," Sen told PTI. "I thought it is not that serious. I was training last Sunday and then on Monday, I felt it had aggravated. I consulted doctor online and took medicine. It is under control now. But given the situation, I have decided to pull out of Australian Open."

The Commonwealth Games winner claimed that his decision to leave the competition was also influenced by the fact that he had no chance of making it to the World Tour Finals. "I had sent my entries earlier as I thought it would help me to qualify for World Tour Finals but now it is not possible anymore, so it is better that I take some weeks off, get back to full fitness and start with my off-season training to be ready for the next season."

Sen has had a difficult few months because he had surgery for a "deviated septum" shortly after the World Championship. This disease happens when the nasal septum, a thin wall between the nasal passages, is moved to one side. "I had these conditions for last few years. I couldn't breathe properly on both sides of my nose. One side was completely blocked. Doctors had told me it can be sorted only after I turn 18 or 20.

"But with a series of tournaments like CWG and World Championships, there was no time. So after the World Championships, I decided to go for the surgery." The Paris Olympics qualification will begin in 2023, according to Sen, the silver medalist from All England. "It took 3 to 4 weeks to recover completely. But my immunity was down. The surgery went on very well. But I couldn't play at my 100 per cent all the time," the current world number eight said.

"I started playing just two weeks before leaving for Europe tour. Since my qualification for world tour final was on the line, and doctor had also given a green signal, I thought let me play." "I plan to spend time with my family, get better and then train for next season. I will probably play PBL," said the India Open champion.

Sen responded, "I made a fairly good start," when asked about his level of satisfaction with how things turned out in 2022. I felt really confident after winning some events and making the finals. It was a good season even if I didn't always perform well in the CWG, All-England, and World Championships.