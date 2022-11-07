BWF Para Badminton World Championships | Pramod Bhagat wins record fourth gold, Manisha Ramadass bags top prize too

Several bronze medals for Indian shuttlers were confirmed on Saturday. After losing in the semifinals, Manasi Joshi and Parul Parmar, who were finalist in Basel in 2019, each received a bronze medal. Despite losing in the semifinals of the singles competition, Krishna Nagar, the SH6 gold medalist from the Tokyo Paralympics, won bronze in the mixed doubles competition with Nithya Sre. Alongside Mandeep Kaur, Manisha added a bronze medal to her collection in the women's doubles event.