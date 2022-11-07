BWF Para Badminton World Championships | Pramod Bhagat wins record fourth gold, Manisha Ramadass bags top prize too

Today at 12:31 PM
At the BWF Para Badminton World Championships 2022, India's Pramod Bhagat successfully defended his men's singles SL3 world championship by defeating fellow countryman Nitesh Kumar in straight games. Manisha Ramadass, who competed in women's singles SU5, also took home a gold medal.
Bhagat beat Kumar 21-19, 21-19 in 53 minutes to win his fourth singles gold at the World Championships. Manisha defeated Mamiko Toyoda in the women's singles SU5 championship match 21-15, 21-15 in 30 minutes. In the men's doubles SL3-SL4 final, gold medalist from the Paralympics in Tokyo Bhagat teamed up with bronze medalist from the previous year Manoj Sarkar to win silver. They lost against Indonesian opponents Hikmat Ramdani and Ukun Rukaendi 21-14, 18-21, 13-21.
Several bronze medals for Indian shuttlers were confirmed on Saturday. After losing in the semifinals, Manasi Joshi and Parul Parmar, who were finalist in Basel in 2019, each received a bronze medal. Despite losing in the semifinals of the singles competition, Krishna Nagar, the SH6 gold medalist from the Tokyo Paralympics, won bronze in the mixed doubles competition with Nithya Sre. Alongside Mandeep Kaur, Manisha added a bronze medal to her collection in the women's doubles event.
Three bronze medals are Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan's to her credit.
Full list of Indian medallists
Gold
Pramod Bhagat (MS-SL3)
Manisha Ramadass (WS-SU5)
Silver
Nitesh Kumar (MS-SL3)
Pramod Bhagat / Manoj Sarkar (MD SL3-SL4)
Bronze
Krishna Nagar/Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan (XD SH6)
Ruthick Ragupathi / Manasi Joshi (XD-SL3-SU5)
Manoj Sarkar (MS-SL3)
Sukant Kadam (MS-SL4)
Manasi Joshi (WS-SL3)
Parul Parmar (WS-SL3)
Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan (WS-SH6)
Chirag Baretha / Raj Kumar (MD-SU5)
Hardik Makkar / Ruthick Ragupathi (MD-SU5)
Mandeep Kaur and Manisha Ramadass (WD-SL 3-SU 5)
Rachana Shaileshkumar Patel and Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan (WD-SH6)
Latatai Parmeshwar Umrekar (along with Thailand’s Chai Saeyang) (WD-SH6)
