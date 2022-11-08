PV Sindhu back at fifth spot, Lakshya Sen and Satwik-Chirag achieve career-best BWF rankings

Despite two first-round exits in his last two events, Lakshya has made great strides. Sen initially lost to fellow Indian Kidambi Srikanth in the opening round of the 2022 French Open before suffering a similar fate against NG Ka Long Angus in the 2022 Hylo Open the following week.

Since then, the 2022 Australia Open has been postponed due to the Commonwealth Games champion's withdrawal for medical reasons. He wouldn't participate in the World Tour Finals at the conclusion of the year either.

Among others, PV Sindhu , who dropped last week, has previously reached the top five in the world. The men's doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty has also climbed one spot to number seven.

Due to their performance in the semifinals of the Hylo Open, the women's doubles team of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also rose five positions to a career-high ranking of 25, while the teenage Malavika Bansod moved up four spots to take the 35th spot in the women's singles rankings. Bansod is currently only two positions behind the seasoned Olympic medalist, who keeps her position at 33 from the previous week.