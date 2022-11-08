PV Sindhu back at fifth spot, Lakshya Sen and Satwik-Chirag achieve career-best BWF rankings

Yesterday at 5:23 PM
Lakshya Sen climbed to number 6 in the most recent men's singles ranking issued by the Badminton World Federation on Tuesday, setting a new career high (BWF). The 21-year-old moved up two spots in the rankings for the second week of November 2022, from 8th, where he had previously been, to sixth.
Despite two first-round exits in his last two events, Lakshya has made great strides. Sen initially lost to fellow Indian Kidambi Srikanth in the opening round of the 2022 French Open before suffering a similar fate against NG Ka Long Angus in the 2022 Hylo Open the following week.
Since then, the 2022 Australia Open has been postponed due to the Commonwealth Games champion's withdrawal for medical reasons. He wouldn't participate in the World Tour Finals at the conclusion of the year either.
Among others, PV Sindhu, who dropped last week, has previously reached the top five in the world. The men's doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty has also climbed one spot to number seven.
➡️ Lakshya becomes world no. 6️⃣— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) November 8, 2022
➡️ Sat-Chi 🔙 on their career best rank
➡️ Treesa/Gayatri and Ishaan/Tanisha achieve their new career-high ranking
Checkout this week's ranking updates 🏸#BWFWorldRankings#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/t0l6HZhotL
Due to their performance in the semifinals of the Hylo Open, the women's doubles team of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also rose five positions to a career-high ranking of 25, while the teenage Malavika Bansod moved up four spots to take the 35th spot in the women's singles rankings. Bansod is currently only two positions behind the seasoned Olympic medalist, who keeps her position at 33 from the previous week.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.