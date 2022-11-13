PV Sindhu pulls out of BWF World Tour Finals

Today at 8:36 PM
India badminton star PV Sindhu has pulled out of the upcoming BWF World Tour Finals, scheduled to be held in China from December 14, as per a report in The Hindu. World Tour Final is a tournament where the top eight players in the world battle it out on the badminton court, to emerge the best.
The Indian champion shuttler had suffered an injury in her ankle during the CWG, where she had won her maiden gold, but is yet to recover from the same. The 27-year-old, Sunday, wrote to the Badminton Association of India, about her inability to participate in the tournament. “I feel that I am yet to completely recover from the injury though I have started training,” she said.
It is noteworthy, that Sindhu won the year-ender in 2018, and has all the trophies in her cabinet. This year had been great for her too, where she did manage to win a few competitions. In fact, she is the only women's singles player from India to qualify for the prestigious tournament. Saina Nehwal was no where close to making the cut.
‘Yes, I hope to be match fit very soon and will be in the right frame of mind and physically for the next Olympics in Paris as winning gold is the ultimate goal,” said the former World champion. The only achievement missing from her long list of prizes is, a gold medal at the Olympics, having won a silver and bronze in recent editions.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.