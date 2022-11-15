2022 BWF Tour Finals shifted from China due to rise in Covid-19 cases, Thailand named new host

The BWF said in a statement, "BWF in consultation with the Chinese Badminton Association (CBA) agreed to relocate the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2022 due to the various challenges brought about by the current pandemic situation." The change in venue has also brought about a change in the schedule for the event too. It will now be held from 7th to 11th December 2022 - a week earlier than what Guangzhou was slated to host.