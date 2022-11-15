2022 BWF Tour Finals shifted from China due to rise in Covid-19 cases, Thailand named new host

Today at 1:03 PM
The 2022 BWF Tour Finals, which was slated to take place in Guangzhou, China, has now been moved to Thailand, due to the growing Covid-19 cases in the country. As per a statement by the BWF, the year-ender tournament will be held in the Thai capital of Bangkok in December this year.
The BWF said in a statement, "BWF in consultation with the Chinese Badminton Association (CBA) agreed to relocate the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2022 due to the various challenges brought about by the current pandemic situation." The change in venue has also brought about a change in the schedule for the event too. It will now be held from 7th to 11th December 2022 - a week earlier than what Guangzhou was slated to host.
On the other hand, the BWF confirmed that the players will be selected as per the official rankings on 22nd November, after the conclusion of the Australian Open. HS Prannoy remains the only Indian player to have guaranteed a place in the prestigious tournament; meanwhile, PV Sindhu has withdrawn from the tournament despite being assured a place.
Also, Kidambi Srikanth had a chance to make the cut, had he won the Australian Open, but the Indian star decided late on Monday, that he won't be competing in the tournament. This means that Srikanth won't make it to the BWF Tour Finals top 8.
