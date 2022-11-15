Australian Open 2022 | Sameer Verma lone Indian star in the mix

The only Indian badminton players who have already qualified for the season finale are HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu. However, Sindhu has previously said that she would not compete in the Finals owing to an ankle ailment. Saina Nehwal was on the initial application list for the Sydney event but, like Srikanth, withdrew after four consecutive first-round losses. The Olympic medalist was joined by Malvika Bansod on the list of last-minute dropouts.