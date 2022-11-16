Australian Open 2022 | 14-year-old Anwesha Gowda registers stunning win, Tanya Hemanth loses

Today at 8:35 PM
In a surprise result for India, young shuttler Anwesha Gowda, only 14, progressed to the second round of the Australian Open 2022 women's singles competition, in Sydney on Wednesday. Ranked world no.8 in the junior circuit, she beat 20-year-old Pitchaya Elysia Viravong from Australia 21-9, 21-11.
The teenage sensation is having a great 2022, where she has won four junior titles already and two second-place finishes. But in the second round, she will face a tough opponent in the 2018 Youth Olympic Games champion Goh Jin Wei of Malaysia on Thursday. Wei got the better of the 19-year-old Indian, Tanya Hemanth 21-15, 21-16 in her first-round match in 31 minutes.
Meanwhile, Gowda is also the lone surviving Indian at the Australian Open. The women’s doubles pair of Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda lost to Chinese Taipei’s Lee Chia Hsin and Teng Chun Hsun 16-21, 14-21. The men’s singles player Sameer Verma, and women’s doubles pair Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker pulled out of the tournament before playing their opening matches.
Commonwealth Games champions PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen had withdrawn from the BWF Super 300 event earlier due to fitness. While PV Sindhu is still nursing an ankle injury, Lakshya Sen missed out due to a throat infection.
