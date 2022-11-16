Australian Open 2022 | 14-year-old Anwesha Gowda registers stunning win, Tanya Hemanth loses

The teenage sensation is having a great 2022, where she has won four junior titles already and two second-place finishes. But in the second round, she will face a tough opponent in the 2018 Youth Olympic Games champion Goh Jin Wei of Malaysia on Thursday. Wei got the better of the 19-year-old Indian, Tanya Hemanth 21-15, 21-16 in her first-round match in 31 minutes.