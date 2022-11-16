Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto achieve career-best ranking in mixed doubles, Lakshya Sen drops a place

The latest BWF rankings are out, and certain Indian shuttlers have made a move up once again, while a few have dropped a place or two. It was a week that belonged to the doubles teams, as far as rankings are concerned, with Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand bettering their career-best.

Starting from the men's singles, it wasn't a very fruitful week for top Indian shuttlers. Lakshya Sen dropped a place to world no.7, while Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy remained static at 11th and 12th positions, respectively. Youngsters Priyanshu Rajawat (54), Shubhankar Dey (71), Kartikey Kumar (87), and Chirag Sen (90), all gained a few places. In the women's singles, PV Sindhu lost her world no.5 spot to Chinese He Bing Jiao. India's next best -- Saina Nehwal and Malvika Bansod -- remain at 33rd and 35th positions. Aakarshi Kashyap (40), Tasnim Mir (70), and Smit Toshniwal (72), all gained places. As far as men's doubles are concerned, the top two Indian sides, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty (7), and MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila (21) remain unchanged. The team of Ishaan/Sai Pratheek did gain a spot to be world no.44 now. The biggest movement was seen in women's doubles and mixed doubles. Treesa and Gayatri gained a spot to be world no.22 now, while the mixed pair of Ishaan and Tanisha Crasto moved up by four spots, to be world no.24 now. WD pair Treesa/Gayatri & XD pair Ishaan/Tanisha bettered their career-high ranks 🔝🔥



