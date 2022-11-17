Australian Open 2022 | Teenage sensation Anwesha Gowda loses in second round, Indian challenge ends

Today at 5:50 PM
After a surprise win in the first round on Wednesday, India's teen sensation Anwesha Gowda lost in the second round of the Australian Open women's singles competition. The 14-year-old lost to 44th ranked, 2018 Youth Olympic Games champion Goh Jin Wei of Malaysia in the second round.
Playing at the State Sports Centre in Sydney, Gowda lost to her senior opponent 21-7, 21-13 in just 28 minutes. The Indian was no match for her Malaysian opponent, and a big gap in the experience between the two players was visible. Gowda was pushed back right from the start of the match, trailing 11-2 in the first game.
On the other hand, the Malaysian girl displayed a wide range of shots throughout. Even though Gowda did produce a better show in the second game, she still could not produce enough to trouble her opponent and lost in straight games. Meanwhile, in the first round match, the world no.8 in the junior circuit, Gowda went on to beat 20-year-old Pitchaya Elysia Viravong from Australia 21-9, 21-11.
This year has been impressive for the Indian girl, where she won four junior titles, and finished runners-up in two. In fact, at the Australian Open, she was the Indian player in the fray after the first round, when a host of players pulled out of the competition due to various reasons.
Meanwhile, the Australian Open happens to be the final event on the BWF calendar this year. The year-ending tournament, the BWF World Tour Finals are to be held in Bangkok, Thailand from December 7 to 11 and will see India’s Thomas Cup hero HS Prannoy in action.
