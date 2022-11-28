More Options

HS Prannoy and Pramod Bhagat in running for BWF awards

The Indian shuttlers made the country proud in 2022, and a host of them have been nominated in various categories for the BWF annual awards. While HS Prannoy has been nominated for the Most Improved Player of the Year 2022, Pramod Bhagat is in the running for Male-Para Shuttler of the Year award.

In the Female Para-Badminton Player of the Year award, India has three nominations out of six -- Manisha Ramadass, Nithya Sre Sumathy, and Manasi Joshi.

Full list of nominees

Male Player of the Year

Loh Kean Yew, Vixtor Axelsen, Lee Zia Jia

Female Player of the Year

Akane Yamaguchi, An Se Young, Tai Tzu Ying

Pair of the Year

Soh Wooi Yik/Aaron Chia, Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan, Dechapol/Sapsiree, Zheng Si Wei/Huang Ya Qiong

Most Improved Player of the Year

HS Prannoy, Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Ardianto, Jeong Na Eun/Kim Hye Jeong

Most Promising Player of the Year

Kodai Naraoka, Rehan Naufal/Lisa Kusumawati, Alex Lanier

Male Para-Badminton Player of the Year

Pramod Bhagat, Diaki Kajiwara, Cheah Liek Hou, Lucas Mazur, Chu Man Kai, Choi Jung Man

Female Para-Badminton Player of the Year

Manisha Ramadass, Nithya Sre, Manasi Joshi, Sarina Satomi, Carmen Flores, Pilar Cancino

Para-Badminton Pair of the Year

Fredy Setiawan/Khalimatus Sukohandoko, Thomas/Rick, Lucas Mazur/Faustine Noel, Muhammad Ramli, Noor Noorlan, Sarina Satomi/Yuma Yamazaki, Subhan/ Rina Marlina

