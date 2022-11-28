HS Prannoy and Pramod Bhagat in running for BWF awards

The Indian shuttlers made the country proud in 2022, and a host of them have been nominated in various categories for the BWF annual awards. While HS Prannoy has been nominated for the Most Improved Player of the Year 2022, Pramod Bhagat is in the running for Male-Para Shuttler of the Year award.

In the Female Para-Badminton Player of the Year award, India has three nominations out of six -- Manisha Ramadass, Nithya Sre Sumathy, and Manasi Joshi. Full list of nominees Male Player of the Year Loh Kean Yew, Vixtor Axelsen, Lee Zia Jia Female Player of the Year Akane Yamaguchi, An Se Young, Tai Tzu Ying Pair of the Year Soh Wooi Yik/Aaron Chia, Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan, Dechapol/Sapsiree, Zheng Si Wei/Huang Ya Qiong Most Improved Player of the Year HS Prannoy, Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Ardianto, Jeong Na Eun/Kim Hye Jeong Most Promising Player of the Year Kodai Naraoka, Rehan Naufal/Lisa Kusumawati, Alex Lanier Male Para-Badminton Player of the Year Pramod Bhagat, Diaki Kajiwara, Cheah Liek Hou, Lucas Mazur, Chu Man Kai, Choi Jung Man Female Para-Badminton Player of the Year Manisha Ramadass, Nithya Sre, Manasi Joshi, Sarina Satomi, Carmen Flores, Pilar Cancino Para-Badminton Pair of the Year Fredy Setiawan/Khalimatus Sukohandoko, Thomas/Rick, Lucas Mazur/Faustine Noel, Muhammad Ramli, Noor Noorlan, Sarina Satomi/Yuma Yamazaki, Subhan/ Rina Marlina Follow us on Facebook here Stay connected with us on Twitter here Like and share our Instagram page here