HS Prannoy and Pramod Bhagat in running for BWF awards

Today at 3:34 PM
The Indian shuttlers made the country proud in 2022, and a host of them have been nominated in various categories for the BWF annual awards. While HS Prannoy has been nominated for the Most Improved Player of the Year 2022, Pramod Bhagat is in the running for Male-Para Shuttler of the Year award.
In the Female Para-Badminton Player of the Year award, India has three nominations out of six -- Manisha Ramadass, Nithya Sre Sumathy, and Manasi Joshi.
Full list of nominees
Male Player of the Year
Loh Kean Yew, Vixtor Axelsen, Lee Zia Jia
Female Player of the Year
Akane Yamaguchi, An Se Young, Tai Tzu Ying
Pair of the Year
Soh Wooi Yik/Aaron Chia, Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan, Dechapol/Sapsiree, Zheng Si Wei/Huang Ya Qiong
Most Improved Player of the Year
HS Prannoy, Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Ardianto, Jeong Na Eun/Kim Hye Jeong
Most Promising Player of the Year
Kodai Naraoka, Rehan Naufal/Lisa Kusumawati, Alex Lanier
Male Para-Badminton Player of the Year
Pramod Bhagat, Diaki Kajiwara, Cheah Liek Hou, Lucas Mazur, Chu Man Kai, Choi Jung Man
Female Para-Badminton Player of the Year
Manisha Ramadass, Nithya Sre, Manasi Joshi, Sarina Satomi, Carmen Flores, Pilar Cancino
Para-Badminton Pair of the Year
Fredy Setiawan/Khalimatus Sukohandoko, Thomas/Rick, Lucas Mazur/Faustine Noel, Muhammad Ramli, Noor Noorlan, Sarina Satomi/Yuma Yamazaki, Subhan/ Rina Marlina
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.