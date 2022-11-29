2022 Badminton Asia Junior Championships | Unnati Hooda to lead India challenge

Unnati Hooda, a promising young player, will captain a sizable Indian team at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2022, which gets off on Tuesday in Thailand. Future shuttlers will compete in the under-17 and under-15 divisions at the six-day tournament at Chaengwattana Hall in Nonthaburi.

The Badminton Asia Junior Championships will feature contests in the three doubles divisions of men's, women's, and mixed doubles in addition to men's and women's singles. Along with Jiya Rawat and Anmol Kharb, Unnati Hooda, 15, will lead the Indian effort in the under-17 women's singles.

The top seed in the Asian championships is Hooda, who is ranked No. 4 in the world among junior badminton players. At the Odisha Open earlier this year, she made history by becoming the youngest Indian to win a Super 100 BWF World Tour seniors championship.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) conducted selection trials in Hyderabad last month to pick the Indian badminton players for the Asian championships. Tanvi Sharma won the tryouts and was chosen to play in the under-15 women's singles event alongside Ishita Negi, Suhasi Verma, and Sampriti Pal.

India's top player in the under-17 men's singles division is Dhruv Negi, who is seeded sixth. The sole-seeded Indian in the under-15 men's singles is Gnana Dattu, who is currently ranked sixth. India's Tasnim Mir and Tara Shah won gold and silver medals in the U-15 women's singles competition in the most recent competition, which was held in 2019. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the Badminton Asia Junior Championships were postponed in 2020 and 2021.

Live Streaming

The official Badminton Asia YouTube channel will offer live coverage of the 2022 Badminton Asia Junior Championships. There won't be a live broadcast of the event on any Indian TV station.

Indian Squad

Under-15 men's singles: Mohammad Ali Mir, Gnana Dattu, Abhinav Garg, Anish Thoppani

Under-15 women's singles: Tanvi Sharma, Ishita Negi, Suhasi Verma, Sampriti Pal

Under-15 men's doubles: Arjun Birajdar-Aryan Birajdar, Bjorn Jaison-Aatish Sreenivas PV

Under-15 women's doubles: Aanya Bisht-Siddhi Rawat, Tanvi Andluri-Durga Kandrapu

Under-15 mixed doubles: Bornil Changmai-Shantipriya Hazarika, Ishaan Negi-Siddhi Rawat

Under-17 men's singles: Dhruv Negi, Ansh Negi, Prajwal Sonawane, Neer Nehwal

Under-17 women's singles: Unnati Hooda, Jiya Rawat, Anmol Kharb

Under-17 men's doubles: Arsh Mohammad-Sanskar Saraswat, Divyam Arora-Mayank Rana

Under-17 women's doubles: Vennala K-Shriyanshi Valishetty, Navya Kanderi-Rakshita Sree S

Under-17 mixed doubles: Arulmurugan R-Srinidhi N, Mayank Rana-Jiya Rawat