Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand enter top 20 in women's doubles, Lakshya Sen too gains a spot

In another good week for Indian shuttlers in the BWF rankings, a host of them have climbed up the rankings and achieved their career bests. The most notable movement this time around is of the women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who moved in the top 20 for the first time.

The Indian pair has been in sensational form throughout 2022, and it shows in their steep rise in rankings. The CWG bronze medalist and All England Championship semi-finalist pair made a jump of two spots, to be placed at 19th position, a career-best for them. The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty remained static at world no.7. Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen is the highest-placed Indian across categories, as he made a jump of one position, to be world no.6 in men's singles. Following him are Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy at 11th and 12th, respectively. Sameer Verma surged two spots too, to reach world no.34. In women's singles, PV Sindhu remained at world no.6, despite being out of action for a few months now. Saina Nehwal finally gained a spot to be 32nd. Aakarshi Kashyap is giving her a run for the money, four spots behind her at 36th. The mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto remained in the 24th position. WD pair Treesa/Gayatri break into the 🔝-20 of #BWFWorldRankings 🥳👌



WD pair Treesa/Gayatri break into the 🔝-20 of #BWFWorldRankings 🥳👌



Checkout this week's ranking updates 🏸#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/W54koqW7CZ — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) November 29, 2022