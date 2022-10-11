Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy continue to rise, Dhruv/Arjun achieve career-best ranking

The 30-year-old went a step ahead in the rankings, to be world no.13 now. His career-best of the world no.8 is still some distance away. Youngster Kiran George too made a steady rise in the rankings to be placed at 54th position. In the women's singles, PV Sindhu is still the best-ranked Indian, at world no.6, even though she has been away from the game ever since CWG gold.