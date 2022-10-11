Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy continue to rise, Dhruv/Arjun achieve career-best ranking

Today at 1:57 PM
In the latest BWF rankings released on Tuesday, Indian shuttlers made substantial gains, while a few of them achieved their career bests too, owing to stellar performances during year. The most notable gains are by men's singles players Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy who have been excellent this year.
Sen, a CWG champion from this year, gained one spot to move to a career-best ranking of world no.8, surpassing Japan's Kento Momota. He is within touching distance of Indonesia's Jonathan Christie, who is just 1000 points above him. Meanwhile, Prannoy, once again is showing why he still has it in him to be the best not just in India, but the world too.
The 30-year-old went a step ahead in the rankings, to be world no.13 now. His career-best of the world no.8 is still some distance away. Youngster Kiran George too made a steady rise in the rankings to be placed at 54th position. In the women's singles, PV Sindhu is still the best-ranked Indian, at world no.6, even though she has been away from the game ever since CWG gold.
➡️ @lakshya_sen jumps a spot to become the new World No. 8️⃣— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) October 11, 2022
➡️ @arjunmr/@dhruvkapilaa achieve their new career high as well
Checkout this week's ranking updates 🏸🇮🇳@himantabiswa | @sanjay091968#BWFWorldRankings#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/c8OzLOF6Ro
Anupama Upadhyaya gained two spots again and is world no.52 now, followed by Ashmita Chaliha at 58th, and Samiya Imad at 66th. Junior World no.1 Tasnim Mir too moved three spots, to be world no. 81 now.
The most heartening news has come from men's doubles where the pair of Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun has jumped two spots to a career-best 21st position. Satviksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty is the best-ranked Indian team at the 8th spot. Lastly, in women's doubles, the team of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand has also gained a spot to be placed at 32nd now.
