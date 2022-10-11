PV Sindhu gives fitness update, hopes to get fit before BWF World Tour Finals

Following a lengthy absence from the international circuit due to an ankle injury, double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu is expecting to make a comeback at the BWF World Tour Finals in December. Sindhu broke her left foot while fighting for her first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

“To take it (break) positively, I think this is the only time I would get a break because next year is going to be a hectic one with tournaments lined up one after another," Sindhu, who is the ambassador of the Brave together campaign, told PTI. “But on the negative side, I would say it’s unfortunate that I am taking a break. But it’s important because you have to take care of your body and make sure you’re completely fit and fine, you will have to maintain yourself to cope up with that level of play.

“It’s important to recover soon and address it in a way that you are, stronger than ever. It’s getting better and hopefully, I’ll be starting in December." This month's French Open (Oct. 25–30) and Denmark Open (Oct. 18–23) on the BWF World Tour Super 750 will both be without Sindhu.

From December 14 to December 18, Guangzhou, China, will host the World Tour Finals. Asked if that’s the target now, Sindhu said: “Yeah, definitely. I am not playing Denmark and Paris. But hopefully, I mean, if I’m there then defintely yeah…" In Mumbai, Sindhu participated in a panel discussion titled "Bridging Gaps In Mental Health By Making Support Accessible."

The 27-year-old Hyderabadi said it is crucial to talk about sportspeople's mental health because it is often disregarded. “Everybody feels it, there are phases where, you know, you play matches and you lose and you feel sad about it and you don’t know what to do about it," she said.

“It is okay at times, to feel upset, it is okay that you’re feeling depressed. I mean few people take a step back thinking that there’s something wrong in it. But there is nothing wrong.

“It shows that people who are playing, are not super strong."

Some well-known sportsmen have been open about their difficulties with mental health, including Simon Biles from the United States, Naomi Osaka of Japan, and former captain of India Virat Kohli.

“This kind of talk (about mental health) is important. So when Simon Biles or (Noami) Osaka or Virat (Kohli) talks about it, it is okay because that is how they feel right? It’s something personal and also about mental health which is being ignored."

“In pursuit of success, happiness, and fame, we often think talking of mental health will be frowned upon or will slow us down. Therefore, talking about mental health is still taboo and pushes a lot of struggling people behind the curtains."

“It is very important for every individual to get the help they need without being shamed for it."

When asked if she had ever had a career-breaking moment, Sindhu responded, “Everybody has a low point, where you lose and you think why did I lose but I think at the end of the day, you win some and you lose. It’s very important to bounce back stronger.”

“When I lose, maybe I’m sad but I just try to let go what has happened and focus on the next one. I go back and learn from my mistakes and I make sure I don’t repeat those mistakes again.

“But I really haven’t felt like that, luckily, because people around me, they always motivated me and kept me in the space of positivity," she signed off.