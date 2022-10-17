Denmark Open 2022 | PV Sindhu still missing in action, Lakshya Sen to spearhead Indian challenge

Despite PV Sindhu's name still being included on the event's official website, the 27-year-old double Olympic medalist is anticipated to skip the competition since she is still recovering from the injury she suffered during her successful 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games campaign. Meanwhile, in the men's doubles, the team of Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun, who achieved a career-best ranking of 21, would be missing in action.