Denmark Open 2022 | PV Sindhu still missing in action, Lakshya Sen to spearhead Indian challenge

At the Jyske Bank Arena, the 2022 Denmark Open badminton competition will get underway on Tuesday. The men's singles champion Kidambi Srikanth, together with the youthful players Lakshya Sen and Satwik-Chirag, are anticipated to lead India's effort in the men's doubles at the prestigious tournament.
Despite PV Sindhu's name still being included on the event's official website, the 27-year-old double Olympic medalist is anticipated to skip the competition since she is still recovering from the injury she suffered during her successful 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games campaign. Meanwhile, in the men's doubles, the team of Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun, who achieved a career-best ranking of 21, would be missing in action.
Once again, men's singles look like the strongest suit for the Indian contingent, where all the top players -- Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, and B Sai Praneeth, will be in action. Women's doubles will see Treesa and Gayatri together, while Ashwini Ponnappa, who is a seasoned doubles player, will be seen playing mixed with Sai Pratheek.
Here is all the information you need to know about the Denmark Open in 2022.
Indian Squad by entries
Men's Singles: Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Sai Praneeth
Women's Singles: Saina Nehwal, Malvika Bansod, PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap
Men's Doubles: Satwik-Chirag, Ishaan-Sai, Udayakumar-Ravikrishna
Women's Doubles: Treesa-Gayatri, Ritika-Simran Mixed Doubles: Ishaan-Tanisha, Venkat-Juhi, Sai-Ashwini
Schedule
The 2022 Denmark Open will kickstart from 18th October 2022 and will run till 23rd October 2022.
Where to Watch?
You can catch all the LIVE action from the Denmark Open on Sports18.
