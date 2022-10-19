Denmark Open 2022 | Lakshya Sen to face HS Prannoy in second round

He will now face compatriot HS Prannoy, who beat China’s Zhao Jun Peng 21-13, 22-20. On the other hand, it was curtains for Saina Nehwal who lost 17-21, 21-19, 11-21 to Zhang Yi Man of China. Although she displayed grit to win the second game after losing the first but ran out of steam in the last game. This is the third straight tournament where Saina has been ousted in the first round itself.