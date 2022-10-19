Denmark Open 2022 | Lakshya Sen to face HS Prannoy in second round

Today at 9:10 PM
CWG gold medalist Lakshya Sen and the team of Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy entered the round of 16, after easy wins at the Denmark Open 2022 on Wednesday. It was a great day in the office for HS Prannoy too, who has been in great form off late, and he too made it to the next round.
World championships bronze-medallists Chirag Shetty and Satwikrairaj Rankireddy beat South Korea’s Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae 21-15, 21-19 in the first round. Now they face a tougher challenge, against All England Open champions Muhammad Fikri and Bagas Maulana of Indonesia in the next round.
In the men's singles, Sen, beat Tokyo Olympics bronze-medallist Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia 21-16, 21-12. It was smooth sailing for the Indian as he wrapped up the match in straight games and bettered his head-to-head record against Ginting to 3-0.
He will now face compatriot HS Prannoy, who beat China’s Zhao Jun Peng 21-13, 22-20. On the other hand, it was curtains for Saina Nehwal who lost 17-21, 21-19, 11-21 to Zhang Yi Man of China. Although she displayed grit to win the second game after losing the first but ran out of steam in the last game. This is the third straight tournament where Saina has been ousted in the first round itself.
