Tasnim Mir attains career-best 70th spot in BWF rankings, Mithun Manjunath leaps to 43rd

In the men's singles, Lakshya Sen is India's top-ranked player at the eighth position, followed by Kidambi Srikanth at 11th and HS Prannoy at 13th. Sai Praneeth, who has been woefully out of form, gained a spot to be at 38th spot. Mithun Manjunath attained his career-best ranking of world no. 43, as he jumped five spots. Sourabh Verma made a jump of 13 places to be at the 52nd spot.