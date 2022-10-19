Tasnim Mir attains career-best 70th spot in BWF rankings, Mithun Manjunath leaps to 43rd

Today at 6:14 PM
Indian badminton players continued to rise in BWf rankings this week too, with some of them making big jumps, to make their presence felt on the circuit. While the rankings of the top stars remained static, it was the youngsters who made an impact once again and impressed with their improved games.
In the men's singles, Lakshya Sen is India's top-ranked player at the eighth position, followed by Kidambi Srikanth at 11th and HS Prannoy at 13th. Sai Praneeth, who has been woefully out of form, gained a spot to be at 38th spot. Mithun Manjunath attained his career-best ranking of world no. 43, as he jumped five spots. Sourabh Verma made a jump of 13 places to be at the 52nd spot.
In women's singles, it was PV Sindhu, who ruled the charts for India once again, at no.6. The little-known Tanya Hemanth made a move of seven places to be ranked 63rd in the world now, followed by Samiya Imad at 65th and Ira Sharma at 66th. Teen sensation Tasnim Mir, a junior world no.1 made a jump of 11 spots, to be placed at 70th now.
As far as the men's doubles is concerned, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are best-placed Indians at eight, followed by MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila at 21st. In the women's doubles, Tressa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who made it to the All England semis this year, gained a position to be 31st now.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.