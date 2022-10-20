World Junior Badminton Championships | India beat Slovenia 5-0 in last group match

Today at 3:50 PM
In its fourth and final match in Group B at the World Junior Mixed Team Badminton Championships in Santander, Spain on Wednesday, the Indian team defeated Slovenia 5-0. Vignesh Thathineni and Srinidhi Naryanan, won the opening match by defeating Ziga Podgoresk and Spela Alic 21-11, 21-9.
In the men's singles match, Ayush Shetty defeated Kevin Lin Lenarcic 21-5 21-5, while in the men's doubles match, Nicholas Raj and Tushar Suveer defeated Anel Hac Gyorkos and Mark Korosa 21-15 21-14 to give India the victory and win the match.
Anja Jordan lost out to Rakshita Ramraj. in the women's singles, 21-4, 21-4. Shreya Balaji and Srindhi Naryanan, the women's doubles team, defeated Nika Bedic and Kim Matovic by scores of 21-9, 21-6 to finish off the demolition. India defeated Slovenia, Australia, and Iceland on route to finishing second in Group B with three points.
Their lone defeat came in their second group match against group winners China, the team with the most trophies won in the competition with 13. The Indian team will then compete in playoff games against other groups' runner-up squads in an effort to finish as high as possible in the 9–16 bracket. The Indian team came in at number twelve in 2019. In the 2008 competition, India's fourth-place finish was their best performance.
