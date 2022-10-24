BWF World Junior Championships 2022 | Unnati Hooda and Anupama Upadhyay top contenders at championship

Unnati Hooda, 14, and Anupama Upadhyay, 15, will be India's top medal contenders at the 2022 World Junior Badminton Championships, which get off in Santander, Spain, on Monday. The top seed in the women's singles is Anupama Upadhyay, who is ranked third in the world among junior badminton players.

Unnati Hooda, who earlier this year at the Odisha Open became the youngest Indian to win a Super 100 BWF World Tour championship, is seeded fifth. The Indian badminton team, which included both players, placed 13th at the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships 2022 last week. Where to watch? The official YouTube account of Badminton Spain will live broadcast the 2022 World Junior Badminton Championships. Live streaming will also be available on Olympics.com. There won't be a live broadcast of the event on any Indian TV station. Indian badminton squad Men's singles: Ayush Shetty, Bharat Raghav Women's singles: Anupama Upadhyay, Unnati Hooda, Rakshita Sree Ramraj Men's doubles: Arsh Mohammad/Abhinav Thakur, Nicholas Raj/Tushar Suveer Women's doubles: Isharani Baruah/Devika Sihag, Shreya Balaji/Srinidhi Narayanan Mixed doubles: Samarveer/Radhika Sharma, Vignesh Thathineni/Srinidhi Narayananz