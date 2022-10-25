 user tracker image
    French Open 2022 | Lakshya Sen to go up against Kidambi Srikanth in first round

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:20 PM

    Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth, two medal winners from the 2022 Commonwealth Games, will square off in the opening round of the men's singles division of the French Open. At Denmark Open, Sen advanced to the quarters while Srikanth was eliminated in the round of 16 after losing to Loh Kean Yew.

    Sen, the eighth-ranked player in the world, will go into the match as the favourite after improving his form this year, solidifying his place among the top 10 players in badminton and earning the gold medal at CWG 2022. But Srikanth, an accomplished player, has won the French Open before, in 2017. In the men's singles, HS Prannoy of India, who is presently rated first on the BWF World Tour, and Sameer Verma will also compete.

    Saina Nehwal, who won bronze in the Olympics, will be the only player from India in the women's singles event because PV Sindhu is recovering from an ankle fracture that would keep her out until December. The CWG men's doubles winners, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, are the only Indians seeded in the BWF Super 750 competition. As the seventh-seeded team, they may face Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi in the quarterfinals.

    The other Indians competing in the competition are MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila in the men's doubles, Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand, and Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto in the mixed doubles.

    Where to watch?

    The Sports18 TV station in India will broadcast live coverage of the French Open badminton competition in 2022.

    On the Voot platform, live streaming of the French Open 2022 will also be available.

    Indian Squad

    Men’s singles: Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Sameer Verma

    Women’s singles: Saina Nehwal

    Men's doubles: Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila

    Women's doubles: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand

    Mixed doubles: Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto

