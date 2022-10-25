PV Sindhu back in top 5, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila attain career-best spot in BWF Rankings

This is a massive achievement for perhaps the best Indian shuttler ever, as she moved a step closer to her career-best ranking of world no.2. Sindhu surpassed her old foe, Spain's Carolina Marin , to be at the fifth spot now with 87,218 points. Interestingly, Sindhu has been out of action for the last two months, as she suffered an ankle injury during the CWG 2022.

Another shuttler, Malvika Bansod gained two spots, along with Aakasrshi Kashyap. While Bansod is ranked 39th in the world, Kashyap is placed 45th. Youngster Aditi Bhatt is the biggest gainer though and made it to the top 100. She gained 19 spots to be ranked 95th in the world.

In men's singles, HS Prannoy continued his rise, as he gained a spot to be world no.12 now. He is just a spot behind Kidambi Srikanth . Meanwhile, Priyanshu Rajawat managed to move up three spots to 58th.

The doubles teams have been impressive too. Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun are inside the top 20 for the first time in their career. The duo moved a couple of spots to world no.19. Ishaan and Sai Pratheek too are making a mark in the rankings as they move to world no. 48. In the women's doubles, All England Championships semi-finalists, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand have taken a huge leap of four slots to be at 27th position now, followed by Shikha and Ashwini and 39th.