PV Sindhu back to practice after recovering from ankle injury

Coach Park Tae Sang of PV Sindhu announced the shuttler's comeback to the court on social media. "Finally, she is back today. Welcome back to your home PV Sindhu," the coach wrote along with the pictures of Sindhu on the badminton court. Sindhu replied to the post with the phrase "Hahahah finally," indicating her joy at returning to play.

PV During her Commonwealth Games quarterfinal match, Sindhu suffered an ankle injury. Sindhu, though, persevered despite her injury to win the gold medal in Birmingham. Due to the same ailment, the former World Champion had to withdraw from the 2022 World Championships. The World Tour Finals later this year is where she is now anticipated to compete.

The same ailment that forced Sindhu to leave the game also forced her coach Park Tae Sang to leave the game. Injuries to the back occurred to the South Korean at the Commonwealth Games.

"I'm going to Korea tonight. Due to PV Sindhu's injury, her participation in the world championships was canceled, giving her about two months to spare. However, I'm going to Korea because I hurt my back in the last Commonwealth Games and I thought I would need treatment. I'll get well treated and come back healthy. Stay healthy, everyone," Park had said then.