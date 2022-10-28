BWF Para Badminton World Championships | Sukant Kadam and Pramod Bhagat set eyes on gold

Today at 5:53 PM
Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam will compete for gold in the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships, which will take place from November 1 to November 6. Five-time world champion Bhagat is the reigning singles and doubles champion after taking home the dual crowns in the 2019 competition.
"This is the biggest tournament of the year, and I will put in everything I have. Expectations are always high not only from people but also from me. I set a very high bar for myself, and I try to keep it better," Bhagat said.
"The aim is to defend my twin gold. I have been putting in hours of work honing my skills and working on certain aspects of my game and building stamina. This year has been a little on and off for me and I would like to end the year on a high."
The third-ranked athlete in the world, Kadam, who has been working out with Bhagat in Bengaluru, earned bronze in the previous competition and hopes to improve that finish to gold this time.
"I have been putting a lot of time in the gym and enhancing my stroke play and game. The goal is to win a gold medal at the world championships. This year has been good for me, I won some big tournaments and reached World No. 3 which is a major boost for me, and I will keep striving till I become world no 1."
