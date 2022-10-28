French Open 2022 | Satwik/Chirag make it to quarters, other Indians lose

Today at 3:15 PM
In the second round of the men's singles competition on Thursday, Indian badminton star Kidambi Srikanth lost to Danish opponent Rasmus Gemke after blowing a lead. The match was lost 21-19, 12-21, 19-21 by Kidambi Srikanth, a former world No. 1 who is presently ranked 11th in the world.
The Indian shuttler, who defeated fellow countryman Lakshya Sen in the previous round, got off to a poor start, but she persevered to come back from a 16-10 disadvantage and win the first game to set the tone. Contrastingly, the Dane was unquestionably dominant in the second game, which he easily won to force a decider.
In game three, where there was a lot on the line, Srikanth started well and led 14-11 at one point. However, the Dane scored six points in a row to drastically change the course of the game.
Gemke defeated Kidambi Srikanth for the first time ever on a BWF platform. The sole previous encounter between the two shuttlers had been in the 2018 China Open, where the Indian had prevailed.
In the meantime, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty of India won their match against Man Wei Chong and Kai Wun Tee easily, 21-16, 21-14, and advanced to the quarterfinals.
The top seeds and previous world champions Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan will now compete with the Indian team for a place in the semifinals. However, Sameer Verma was unable to duplicate his first-round victory over bronze medalist Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Tokyo 2020 and fell to Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn 21-18, 21-11.
HS Prannoy, who is presently ranked first for the BWF World Tour Finals in 2022, was eliminated as well after falling to Lu Guang of China 19-21, 22-20, and 19-21.
