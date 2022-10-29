French Open 2022 | Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat South Korean team to enter finals

Today at 5:36 PM
Indian badminton doubles pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy stormed into the finals at the French Open 2022 on Saturday after beating the South Korean team of Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho 21-18, 21-14. The Indians had got the better of top seeds Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi in quarters.
The seventh seeds in the tournament, Satwik and Chirag will face the winners of the match between Chinese Taipei’s Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han or English duo Ben Lane and Sean Vendy, in their third final of the year. Prior to this, the duo had also made the French Open final in 2019, where they lost the match to Indonesia's Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo.
The Indian team is chasing their second title of the year, after winning the Indian Open in January, and will be looking to end the year on a high too. They looked at their attacking best against the South Korean pair and did not give their opponents, a chance to make a comeback. As a result, the Indian team registered a comfortable, straight games win over their opponents.
Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho, who made the final of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 tournament earlier, tried to engage in longer rallies, but that too did not work in their favour. Shetty dominated the court brilliantly while Satwik kept displaying his powerful game from the back of the court, to win the match in 45 minutes.
