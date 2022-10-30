Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Taipei pair in final to win French Open Super 750 title

This year has been great for the Indian duo after they won the Indian Open Super 500, CWG gold, Thomas Cup, and a bronze medal at the World Championships in August. Coming to the French Open, the Indian team scalped the Korean pair of Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho, in the semis on Saturday.

Meanwhile, all the other Indians in the fray had a terrible outing in the tournament, be it in singles or doubles.

On the other hand, India's Sankar Muthusamy lost the final of the men's singles competition at the BWF Junior World Championship against Kuo KL of Chinese Taipei in straight games 14-21, 20-22. The Indian looked off-color on the day but still did well enough in the championship to settle for a silver.

This is only the second time any Indian male shuttler has made it to the final of the event, after Lakshya Sen in 2018. Sankar was slow off the blocks and played a catch-up game throughout the match. Although there were times in the match when he could have made a comeback, but his defensive play did not allow that.