Madrid Masters 2023 | PV Sindhu in semis, Kidambi Srikanth ousted
(Twitter)
PV Sindhu defeated Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark 21-14, 21-17 in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Spain Masters 2023 BWF Super 300, advancing to the women's singles semifinals. in the first game the scores were tied at 14-14, but from there on Sindhu brought out her best to advance in the match.
In the second game, Blichfeldt, who is now ranked 19th in the world, challenged PV Sindhu and quickly built a 12-6 lead. However, the two-time Olympian from India came forward to tie the score at 16 all before winning the match in consecutive games. In the semi-finals on Saturday, PV Sindhu will take on either Beiwen Zhang of the USA or Yeo Jia Min of Singapore.
Kidambi Srikanth, who dropped to position 21 in the most recent BWF rankings, was eliminated from the men's singles tournament after falling to top-seeded Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in his last-eight match by scores of 21-18, 21-15. Kidambi The previous No. 1 in the world, Srikanth, faced up against Nishimoto in the first game and fell behind by one point, 17-16. Nevertheless, the Indian badminton player dropped it at a critical moment, falling down 1-0.
Fifth-seeded Srikanth, who gave up the second game with no opposition, was easily defeated by Nishimoto in the 41-minute match.