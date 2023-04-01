Madrid Masters 2023 | PV Sindhu in semis, Kidambi Srikanth ousted

Kidambi Srikanth, who dropped to position 21 in the most recent BWF rankings, was eliminated from the men's singles tournament after falling to top-seeded Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in his last-eight match by scores of 21-18, 21-15. Kidambi The previous No. 1 in the world, Srikanth, faced up against Nishimoto in the first game and fell behind by one point, 17-16. Nevertheless, the Indian badminton player dropped it at a critical moment, falling down 1-0.