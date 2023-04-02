Madrid Masters 2023 | PV Sindhu hammered in finals by Indonesia's Tunjung
(Twitter)
In a poor performance on the day of the final, India ace PV Sindhu lost to Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-8, 21-8 at the Madrid Masters 2023 on Sunday. Playing her first final of the year, Sindhu looked out of sorts right from the start of the match, while her opponent was in total control.
Facing the world no. 12 Indonesian, Sindhu conceded early points in the first game, and could not recover from there on. Similar was the case in the second game as well as Tunjung impressed with her skills. Interestingly, Tunjung had shown great form right through the tournament and had also beaten top seed Carolina Marin in the semis on Saturday.
Continuing her form, she did not give any chance to Sindhu to play her natural, attacking game. Tunjung found some great spaces to outfox the Indian, while the latter looked a little exhausted on the court, who is on a comeback spree after a long injury layoff. The double Olympic-medalist lost her final in just 28 minutes, putting a big question mark on her fitness.
Meanwhile, this was the first time in eight meetings that the Indonesian managed to beat Sindhu.
Super Sindhu 🔥🙌— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) April 2, 2023
📸: @badmintonphoto @himantabiswa | @sanjay091968 | @lakhaniarun1 #SpainMasters2023#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/hiexrkNc0F