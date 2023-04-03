Lakshya Sen takes 'little break' to focus on emotional and physical health
Commonwealth Games winner Lakshya Sen said on Sunday that he took a "little break" to concentrate on his "emotional and physical health" since he was going through a hard time. The 21-year-old from Almora is presently at his lowest point after being eliminated early from several competitions.
His problems were also evident in his rankings, which saw him drop from number six in November of last year to number 25 globally.
"I wanted to take a moment to talk about the importance of taking a break, I've come to realise that sometimes, the best thing we can do for ourselves is to take a step back and recharge. So, I took a little break from the normal to focus on myself and bounce back from these setbacks," Sen said in the post on social media.
"I was spending time with loved ones, pursuing hobbies I enjoy, and taking care of my mental and physical health. "I've realised that it's not a sign of weakness, but rather a sign of strength and self-awareness. Take care of yourselves, and I'll see you all soon."
In addition to losing in the second round of the All England Open and the German Open in March, Sen was unable to successfully defend his title in the India Open.
In the month of April there are no world tour events and the next significant competition is set for the second half of next month, beginning with the Sudirman Cup (May 14–21) and two Super 500 events: the Malaysia Masters (May 23–28) and Thailand Open (May 29–June 2). (May 30 to June 4).