Orleans Masters 2023 | Saina Nehwal makes a return, to spearhead India challenge
(Twitter)
The badminton action moves to France this week as top Indian stars Saina Nehwal and P Kashyap will be seen in action at the Orleans Masters 2023 from April 4 to April 9. PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, and HS Prannoy will skip the BWF Super 300 tournament this week and would be seen in bigger ones.
Nehwal, who last played the Indian Open at the start of the year, has missed a few tournaments already and would be looking to make the most of the opportunity at Orleans Masters. In the opening round here, she will be up against a qualifier. Meanwhile, she would be in contention to play against former Olympic champion Carolina Marin from Spain in the second round.
On the other hand, Kashyap would be appearing in the first tournament this year after a long injury break. He will be up against Taipei’s Chi Yu Jen in the qualifiers. In fact, Kahsyap had beaten the world no.56 player last year at the Taipei Open.
Apart from that, also in the fray would be Malvika Bansod and Aakarshi Kashyap in the women's singles. The likes of Sameer Verma and Mithun Manjunath will play in the main draw, while B Sai Praneeth will start his campaign against a qualifier.
The tournament will also mark the return of the men's doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. The top seeds of the competition will be up against the Dutch pair of Ruben Jille and Ties van der Lecq.
Men’s singles
Main draw - B Sai Praneeth, Sameer Verma, Mithun Manjunath, Kiran George
Qualifying - P Kashyap, Priyanshu Rajawat, Meiraba Luwang Maisnam
Women’s singles
Main draw - Saina Nehwal, Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod
Qualifying - Tanya Hemanth, Tasnim Mir, Ashmita Chaliha
Men’s doubles
Main draw: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila, Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala
Women’s doubles
Main draw - N Sikki Reddy/Arathi Sara Sunil, Ritika Thaker/Simran Singhi
Qualifying - Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa
Mixed doubles
Qualifying - B Sumeeth Reddy/Ashwini Ponnappa, Sai Pratheek K/Tanisha Crasto, Rohan Kapoor/N Sikki Reddy