PV Sindhu back in top 10 of BWF rankings
(Getty)
After a scintillating performance at the Madrid Masters 2023, where she reached the tournament's final, India's PV Sindhu made a comeback in the top 10 rankings for women's singles players on Tuesday. The 27-year-old had slipped out of the top 10 rankings last week, for the first time since 2016.
Madrid Masters was also her first final appearance in 2023, where she has mostly struggled after coming back from an injury layoff. She has 63,398 points now and is behind Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon. It proved to be a good week for other singles players as well -- Malvika Bansod gained two spots to be at the 38th spot, Aakarshi Kashyap is at 40th now, with Ashmita Chaliha at the 48th position.
In the men's singles, HS Prannoy continues to be at the ninth spot, followed by Kidambi Srikanth at the 21st, and Lakshya Sen at the 25th position. B Sai Praneeth improved his ranking marginally to be at the 47th spot now. In the men's doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are the best-ranked Indians at the sixth spot, followed by Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun in the 27th spot.
The women's doubles team of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost points to be ranked 19th in the world. The mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto too lost a spot to be at the 29th position.