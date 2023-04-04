PV Sindhu opens up about her comeback, says was 'lot harder than imagined'
There is hardly any doubt that PV Sindhu is the best Indian shuttler ever having won two consecutive Olympic medals and five World Championship medals, but is finding it hard to make a comeback after a long injury layoff. She had suffered a major injury during CWG 2022 and took time to recover.
Post August 2022, she could only step on the court in Jan 2023 and struggled to find her rhythm. After having missed the World Championship and World Tour Finals, she found it tough to win matches. But finally, at the Madrid Masters, she seemed to have found her confidence back, with still some areas to work on. The 27-year-old managed to reach the finals of the event and lost to Indonesia's Gregoria Tunjung.
Post her match, the Indian took to Twitter and shared her feelings about her comeback journey. In a long post, she wrote, "Firstly congratulations Gregoria on the title. It was well deserved and I have nothing but respect for you. It’s amazing to see how you and your team have worked on your game. See you soon hopefully for another battle.
"First trophy after my injury lay-off, the cmg back was challenging n a lot harder than I had imagined. It took some time for the self-belief to come back n hopefully it has come. To everyone that truly believed I would come back, just know that I am grateful for your support.
"Now it’s back to training and doubling down on the training front to get ready for a grueling 12-month schedule. Always grateful to my support staff @vidhichaudhar15, #Evangeline and #Srikanth. Your work will never go unnoticed. Onward and upward."
