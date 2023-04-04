Sukant Kadam and Pramod Bhagat set eyes on Brazil Para-Badminton tournament
(Getty)
The focus now shifts to para-badminton as Pramod Bhagat, the four-time World champion in the SL3 category, and Sukant Kadam, World No. 2 in the SL4 category, gear up for the Brazil Para-Badminton tournament which starts in Sau Paulo on April 10.
Bhagat hasn't had the best of years, and said, "This year has been a lot of ups and downs, and I need to start focusing on keeping the Asian Games and Paralympic qualifiers in mind. It's an important year and every tournament is very important for me. I have been training hard with Shiba Prasad Das my childhood coach and we are working out a few strategies."
Shiba Prasad Das, on the other hand, made it clear that his ward needs to improve in certain areas. "I know Pramod's game in and out and we have been training together since the beginning of this month. There are a few areas in which he needs to improve, and we are working on that. Right now, our focus is on performing well at the Brazil Para-Badminton tournament and booking our spot for the Paris 2024."
Kadam meanwhile is training hard in Pune, and hoping for desirable results. "The Spanish Open didn't go as I planned, I have studied my mistakes from there and have worked on them. Hopefully, I won't repeat the same mistakes and will be able to do better in this tournament."