Orleans Masters 2023 | Saina Nehwal ousted in first round, Priyanshu Rajawat and Mithun Manjunath progress

As far as women's singles is concerned, Saina Nehwal was stunned by unknown Tunisian player Neslihan Yigit. The world no.65 beat the Indian star 21-16, 21-14 as the latter looked totally out of sorts in the match. Tanya Hemanth, who came from the qualifiers, managed to win her first-round match against France's Leonice Huet 21-17, 21-18. In another match, Aakarshi Kashyap lost against Japan's Natsuki Nidaira 8-21, 21-13, 8-21.